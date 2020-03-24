VIDEO: Max Bartos Sings 'Beautiful Sea' From SING STREET

Max Bartos, who is set to make his Broadway debut in Sing Street, took to Facebook to share a video of himself performing the song Beautiful Sea from the show.

Bartos is a 16-year-old high school junior from Lancaster, PA, who will be making his Broadway debut in Sing Street.

He is a singer/musician/songwriter who plays acoustic and electric guitar and piano. He founded his own production company, Bartos Theatrical Group, LLC, and recently debuted an all-teen production of EDGES, in which he performed and also directed. Max has performed in several NYC workshops, including those for Sing Street, Other World, and Against the Wall, and has also performed at many theaters in his hometown of Lancaster, PA. Max was recently crowned "The Future of Broadway" at a Broadway Artists Connection cabaret event. Films include: Uncut Gems, The Lottery, and Forget-Me-Not.

SING STREET on Broadway will star Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, and Amy Warren as Penny.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music.





