VIDEO: Matt Bomer is Featured in New WILL & GRACE Season Two Promo

Alec Baldwin, Matt Bomer, Jon Cryer, Chelsea Handler, David Schwimmer and more are coming to Will & Grace for Season 2! Don't miss the premiere, Thursday, October 4 at 9/8c, and catch up on all of Season 1 on NBC.com and the NBC App.

That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen.

Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.

"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in 7 years. Originally debuting in 1998 and cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist among critics and fans alike, "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 88 Emmy Awards, winning 18 of them including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.

