VIDEO: Marriner Group, Owner of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Melbourne Theatre, Outlines COVID-19 Safety Guidelines
Measures include, checking into the theatre using a QR Code, mask requirements, social distancing, contactless payments, and more.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has just reopened in Melbourne at the Princess Theatre. Marriner Group, which owns the theatre, has released a video highlighting all of their COVID-19 safety measures being taken to ensure a safe visit to the production.
These measures include, checking into the theatre using a QR Code, mask requirements, social distancing, contactless payments, and more. All surfaces are sanitized thoroughly and attendance is capped at 75%.
Watch the full video below and read more at https://marrinergroup.com.au/covid-19-message.