VIDEO: Marriner Group, Owner of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Melbourne Theatre, Outlines COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has just reopened in Melbourne at the Princess Theatre. Marriner Group, which owns the theatre, has released a video highlighting all of their COVID-19 safety measures being taken to ensure a safe visit to the production.

These measures include, checking into the theatre using a QR Code, mask requirements, social distancing, contactless payments, and more. All surfaces are sanitized thoroughly and attendance is capped at 75%.

Watch the full video below and read more at https://marrinergroup.com.au/covid-19-message.