VIDEO: Mario Cantone Croons Impeachment Tune to Joy Behar on Her Birthday

Joy to the world! Monday October 7 was Joy Behar's birthday and no one is celebrating in more style than Mario Cantone. Cantone surprised the television host in the midst of an episode of The View and sang a song to celebrate the day.

