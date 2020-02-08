VIDEO: Marianne Elliott, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and More Preview COMPANY at the Guggenheim

Click Here for More Articles on COMPANY Broadway

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented a preview and panel for Company with Marianne Elliott on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Two-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott illuminated the creative process behind her revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, with Tony Award-winning panelists Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone.

Cast members also performed highlights from the production.

Watch the video featuring highlights from the event, below!

On the heels of its Olivier Award-winning, sensational hit run in London's West End, Company will open on Broadway in a visionary new production featuring a gender-swapped, marriage-shy Bobbie at her 35th birthday party, where all her friends ask: Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? Isn't it time she settles down and starts a family? But Bobbie isn't sure she's ready to commit.





