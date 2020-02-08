VIDEO: Marianne Elliott, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and More Preview COMPANY at the Guggenheim
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented a preview and panel for Company with Marianne Elliott on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 7:30pm.
Two-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott illuminated the creative process behind her revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, with Tony Award-winning panelists Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone.
Cast members also performed highlights from the production.
Watch the video featuring highlights from the event, below!
Thank you to the @guggenheim for hosting the cast of Company at the @worksandprocess First Look Concert. Shout out to the incredible @julie_james james for moderating the evening. We are so excited to begin performances starting on March 2nd at the Jacobs Theatre. See you on Broadway! #CompanyBroadway
A post shared by COMPANY BROADWAY (@companybway) on Feb 8, 2020 at 10:25am PST
On the heels of its Olivier Award-winning, sensational hit run in London's West End, Company will open on Broadway in a visionary new production featuring a gender-swapped, marriage-shy Bobbie at her 35th birthday party, where all her friends ask: Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? Isn't it time she settles down and starts a family? But Bobbie isn't sure she's ready to commit.
