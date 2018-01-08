VIDEO: MY FAIR LADY Stars Pick Loverly Tunes from the Show!

My Fair Lady is finally crossing the plains in Spain to land back on Broadway this spring. Below, watch as cast members Lauren Ambrose (Eliza), Harry Hadden-Paton (Henry Higgins) and Diana Rigg (Mrs. Higgins) pick the most loverly songs from the show!

MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," My Fair Lady was hailed by The New York Times as "one of the best musicals of the century," by the Christian Science Monitor as "a work of theatre magic," and by the NY Herald Tribune as "a miraculous musical."

What's YOUR favorite #MyFairLady tune? ?? pic.twitter.com/0FGMkeqYkF — My Fair Lady (@MyFairLadyBway) January 8, 2018



