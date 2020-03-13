VIDEO: Lucie Jones Sings 'Hold On' From THE SECRET GARDEN
A new video has been released of Lucie Jones performing Hold On from The Secret Garden!
Check out the video below!
So this exclusive video of @luciejones1 performing Hold On from @SecretGardenLdn might just be our new favourite thing ? pic.twitter.com/UTSmCRabI8- Official London Theatre (@london_theatre) March 12, 2020
The concert performances of the Tony award-winning musical The Secret Garden star Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo and Jac Yarrow, directed by Nick Winston. The performances will take place at The London Palladium, on Saturday 4 April, 3pm and 7.30pm.
Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved Victorian classic novel, The Secret Garden, blossoms anew in this enchanting musical by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon.
Box Office: 020 7087 7755 or https://lwtheatres.co.uk/theatres/the-london-palladium/
