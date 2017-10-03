VIDEO: Lola Gets Funky- Watch Billy Porter Perform a KINKY BOTS Remix!

Billy Porter is back in the Land of Lola! Just last week, the Tony Award winner (whose recent studio album: Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers debuted at #2 on the iTunes R&B charts) and Tony Award nominee Stark Sands officially returned to Kinky Boots, reprising the roles they created as Lola and Charlie, respectively, through January 7, 2018.

Below, watch as Porter performs a remix of Kinky hits during a recent concert in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

Porter won the 2013 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his groundbreaking performance as "Lola" in Kinky Boots. Other Broadway acting credits include Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, the 20th Anniversary Broadway concert of Dreamgirls, and most recently the highly-acclaimed Shuffle Along. Off Broadway and regional credits include Angels in America, Romance In Hard Times, The Merchant of Venice, House of Lear, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Going Native, Jelly's Last Jam, Topdog/Underdog, King Lear, Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World, Jesus Christ Superstar, Antigone, A Chorus Line and Chicago. His one-man show, Ghetto Superstar: The Man That I Am, debuted at The Public Theater in NYC in conjunction with City Theatre of Pittsburgh and was nominated for a 2005 GLAAD Media Award. Porter was also named "Pittsburgh's Performer of the Year 2003-2004" by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Related Articles