VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses Recent Tweets Against Donald Trump

Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda visited ALL IN WITH Chris Hayes and opened up about his recent tweets fired at Donald Trump for the presidents deplorable response to the disaster in Puerto Rico. Miranda says that Trump's comments literally added insult to injury and that he has 'never seen the president attack the victims of a natural disaster.' Watch the interview below.

Miranda recently released his new benefit song, "Almost Like Praying," featuring an all-star group of Latino artists. The song is now available across digital music retailers and streaming services. All proceeds of the tune will go to HispanicFederation.org, to benefit hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Click here for a first listen.



Broadway fans may recall that during a recent segment of ALL-IN featuring THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER'S Michael Moore, Hayes revealed that he was Lin-Manuel Miranda's first director for a senior high school production. Mused the host, "I can still hum the tunes of that show, which was a 20-minute musical that featured a maniacal fetal pig in a nightmare that he had cut up in biology class."

