VIDEO: Leslie Uggams Stars As Lena Horne in STORMY WEATHER

Tony & Emmy Award-winner Leslie Uggams stars as the legendary "Lena Horne" in this fascinating new bio-musical featuring sensational hits such as "The Lady Is A Tramp," "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Stardust" and "How Deep is the Ocean."

With glamour, grace and an inner fire that blazed a trail for generations, the powerful Lena Hornenever failed to amaze. Taking both Hollywood and the music industry by storm, her voice resonated throughout the decades, not only through her incredible vocal talent but also through her determination to fight for what she believed.

This sensational musical extravaganza takes us on the sometimes stormy, always extraordinary journey of an American icon.

