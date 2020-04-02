VIDEO: Learn How the Rockettes Honored Fosse's Legacy with 'All That Jazz' Tribute!
Just last month, the Radio City Rockettes released a video in honor of Liza Minnelli's birthday. The original video features The Rockettes on stage at Radio City dancing to Liza Minnelli's version of "All That Jazz". Now, they've released a behind the scenes look at how The Rockettes, Rockettes creative team and The Verdon Fosse Legacy worked together to create the choreography and bring the piece together.
The new video also explores why Liza's version of "All That Jazz" was chosen for the music - because of her unique history with both Fosse and Radio City/The Rockettes, her voice was a natural fit. Her father Vincente Minnelli designed the iconic "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" costume that The Rockettes still wear today, and of course, Liza herself has performed on the iconic Great Stage.
A few weeks ago, we were fortunate enough to shoot our #Fosse tribute. Here's a look behind the scenes.
A post shared by Rockettes (@therockettes) on Mar 27, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT
The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off.
The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of The Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall in 1932, The Rockettes have inspired and delighted audiences from around the world and helped fans of all ages create Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free; Catch JOSEPH... This Friday, April 3
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)
Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)
VIDEO: West End PHANTOM Orchestra Records 'All I Ask Of You' Response to Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been bringing beautiful music to us all from his home during these times of social distancing. ... (read more)
Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)