VIDEO: Laura Linney Reminisces on Her Juilliard Audition

On last night's episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden connects with Laura Linney, who is safe in quarantine, to talk about her career and the show she currently stars in on Netflix, Ozark, which recently premiered its third season.

During the interview, Linney spoke briefly about her ending her Broadway run in My Name is Lucy Barton, saying, "I had just finished my show, and then two weeks later, they closed everything down."

Corden later asks Linney what big career break was, and she replied, "For me, it was getting into drama school. It was getting into Juilliard, for me that made all the difference."

Watch the full interview below!

Laura Linney is an American actress who works in film, television and theatre. She was most recently seen in Season 3 of Ozark, a Netflix original series where she plays Wendy Byrde opposite Jason Bateman and Julia Garner. Linney also recently completed a Broadway run in THE ONE woman show My Name is Lucy Barton. She has also appeared in many Broadway productions, most notably Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, Time Stands Still and Sight Unseen, directed by Daniel Sullivan and written by Donald Margulies at MTC. Additional credits include Arthur Miller's The Crucible, directed by Richard Eyre opposite Liam Neeson, Six Degrees of Separation, Honour, Uncle Vanya, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Holiday and The Seagull. Linney has been nominated three times for an Academy Award, four times for a Tony Award, six times for a SAG award, once for a BAFTA Award, and five times for a Golden Globe. She has won one Screen Actors Guild Award, one National Board of Review Award, two Golden Globes and four Emmy Awards.





