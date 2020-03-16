VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Sings 'Good Kisser' By Lake Street Dive at Feinstein's/54 Below

Krysta Rodriguez opened her September 2019 concert with Lake Street Dive's "Good Kisser."

Watch the full performance below!

The video was filmed live at Feinstein's/54 Below in September of 2019 during the run of Rodriguez' debut NYC solo concert. The song is arranged by Benjamin Rauhala.

The video features Benjamin Rauhala (Music Director/Piano), Justin Goldner (Guitar), Alan Stevens Hewitt (Bass), Jeff Roberts (Drums), Marissa Rosen & Chase Kamata (Backing Vocals).

Videography is by FamousInNY.

Krysta Rodriguez was most recently seen in MCC Theater's Seared opposite Raul Esparza, a play which she was also a part of at the Williamstown Theater Festival.

She was seen this summer as Megara in the Public Works presentation of Hercules, the musical adaptation of the Disney animated film at The Public Theater's Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Rodriguez played 'Anita' in the National Symphony Orchestra production of West Side Story at The Kennedy Center and was previously seen in Rebeck's play What We're Up Against Off-Broadway opposite Skyler Astin for The Women's Project.

On television, Rodriguez is best known from her scene-stealing turn on the second season of NBC's "Smash" as fan-favorite Ana Vargas. Other television credits include the NBC series "Trial & Error" opposite John Lithgow and recurring roles on "Quantico," "Younger," "Chasing Life," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Married," and "Gossip Girl."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You