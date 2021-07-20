VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Leads 'Mothers Against the Future' in a New Clip from SCHMIGADOON!

Click Here for More Articles on SCHMIGADOON!

Kristin Chenoweth plays the conservative reverend's wife in this hilarious clip from Friday's new episode of Schmigadoon!

Watch the clip below.

In the third episode, Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) have trouble staying together in the local inn because, the Mothers Against the Future contend, they are living in sin.

This new musical comedy series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit.

New episodes air each Friday on Apple TV Plus.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.

Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Strong serves as producer, and Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.