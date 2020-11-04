VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Breaks Into Song on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

In the mood for a song to lift your spirits?

In the mood for a song to lift your spirits? Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth sings her favorite go-to tune when she's feeling down called "Reasons for Hope," which was written by longtime musical friends Crystal Monee Hall and Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Tune in for more with Kristin.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

