VIDEO: Killian Donnelly Performs 'The Music of the Night' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Killian Donnelly is set to return to the title role in The Phantom of the Opera when the production returns this year.

In the meantime, the performer posted a video of himself singing 'The Music of the Night', recorded at the Bord Gáis Theatre in Dublin.

Donnelly is accompanied by David Hayes on piano.

Check out the performance below!

Last month, producer Cameron Mackintosh that Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is currently planning for a June 2021 return to the West End.

The show is currently planning previews from June 5, provided that government social distancing rules are lifted in time. According to Mackintosh the production must play to full capacity in order to run.

Killian Donnelly was recently seen as Jean Valjean in the International Tour of Les Misérables. Prior to this, he played the role in the West End production of the show. He played the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots on Broadway, a role he originated at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2015, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award. His other theatre credits include Huey in the original London cast of Memphis at the Shaftesbury Theatre for which he was also nominated for an Olivier Award, and Jackie in Frank McGuinness' Donegal at Dublin's Abbey Theatre. He created the role of Deco in The Commitments at the Palace Theatre and has also played Tony in Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace Theatre as well as Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre. He first joined the company of Les Misérables in 2008, going on to play the role of Enjolras from 2009 to 2011. In 2010, he played the role of Courfeyrac in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables at The O2 Arena and also played the role of Combeferre in the multi-award-winning film of the show, released in 2012.