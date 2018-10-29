VIDEO: Kerry Washington Talks Politics and Her Role in AMERICAN SON on TODAY

Oct. 29, 2018  

Kerry Washington was a guest on this morning's episode of TODAY. During her interview, she spoke about the new Broadway play she is starring in, "American Son," which follows an interracial couple searching for their missing son. The show features characters with very different political views, something that Washington says should strike a particular chord with the audience. "We sit in a theater and get to listen to people who are on the opposite end of the spectrum of identity," she tells TODAY's Craig Melvin.

Watch the full interview below!

AMERICAN SON began performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Sonwill play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

VIDEO: Kerry Washington Talks Politics and Her Role in AMERICAN SON on TODAY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles







More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the Music Video For 'I'll Never Love Again' From A STAR IS BORN
  • VIDEO: Listen to 'Lady Liberty,' the New Track From Barbra Streisand's Album, 'Walls'
  • VIDEO: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Write Song For Women Running For Congress
  • VIDEO: Preview the Starry Album Supporting Family Reunification with Audra McDonald Performing Jason Robert Brown's 'Singing You Home'
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE EMPEROR'S NEWEST CLOTHES Featuring Original Music from William Finn
  • VIDEO: Alan Menken Visits Kennedy Center's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE