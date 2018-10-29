VIDEO: Kerry Washington Talks Politics and Her Role in AMERICAN SON on TODAY

Kerry Washington was a guest on this morning's episode of TODAY. During her interview, she spoke about the new Broadway play she is starring in, "American Son," which follows an interracial couple searching for their missing son. The show features characters with very different political views, something that Washington says should strike a particular chord with the audience. "We sit in a theater and get to listen to people who are on the opposite end of the spectrum of identity," she tells TODAY's Craig Melvin.

Watch the full interview below!

AMERICAN SON began performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Sonwill play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

