VIDEO: KATY KEENE Takes On KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN In New Episode

Article Pixel Mar. 18, 2020  

Get a sneak peek at a new episode of KATY KEENE featuring their take on the Kander and Ebb musical Kiss of the Spider Woman! In the episode Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp) stars as the musical's title character!

A "Riverdale" spinoff, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters - fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy, performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and "It Girl" Pepper Smith - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City...together.

The episode will air on The CW on March 19 at 8:00pm ET.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



