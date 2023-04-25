Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Judy McLane Rehearses 'Some People' For Goodspeed's GYPSY

Opening night is set for May 10th.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Watch Judy McLane rehearse 'Some People' for Goodspeed Musicals' production of Gypsy, the first production of its 60th anniversary season.

The ultimate stage mother fighting for her daughters' success will appear on the Goodspeed stage for the very first time and will run from April 28 - June 18 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Here she is, world! Momma Rose, the ambitious stage mother determined to drive her daughters toward stardom, takes center stage in one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. And with her comes a parade of iconic tunes that conjure the joys and heartaches of show business: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together, Wherever We Go," and more. The brassy masterpiece about vaudeville and burlesque lights up the Goodspeed stage for the very first time. Curtain up!

Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It is suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee.

Rose will be played by Judy McLane (Broadway: Mamma Mia!, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Aspects of Love, Chess). Louise will be played by Talia Suskauer (Broadway: Wicked, Be More Chill). Herbie will be played by Philip Hernandez (Broadway: Les Misérables, The Capeman, Kiss of the Spiderwoman). Dainty June will be played by Laura Sky Herman (Off-Broadway: Life Boat, Muriel's Wedding; National Tour: Hello, Dolly!). Baby June will be played by Emily Jewel Hoder (Broadway: The Music Man, National Tour: Les Misérables). Baby Louise will be played by Cameron Blake Miller (Trinity Repertory Company: A Christmas Carol).

The ensemble will feature Gabriel Amato, Romelda Teron Benjamin (Broadway: Brooklyn The Musical), Kelly Berman (Goodspeed: The Music Man, Oklahoma!), Amahri Edwards-Jones (National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Carlos Velasquez Escamilla, Thomas Goldbach V, Sunny Lauren Hoder, Victoria Huston-Elem (Goodspeed: The Music Man; Terris: The Circus in Winter, Meet John Doe), Edward Juvier (Goodspeed: 42nd Street; Broadway, National Tour: Les Misérables), Meadow Nguy, Bianca Belle Palana, Maddie Robert (Off-Broadway: Hip Hop Cinderella), Ben Sears (Goodspeed: The Music Man; National Tour: CATS, A Bronx Tale), Michael Starr (National Tour: Bright Star), Geoffrey Wade (Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; National Tour: Crazy For You, Curious Incident), David Cochise Williams, and Valerie Wright (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo, TUCK Everlasting, ELF). Swings for this production are Brianna Ascione and Anthony DaSilva (National Tour: Charlie & The Chocolate Factory).

Gypsy will run April 28th - June 18th, 2023. [Official Press Opening May 10, 2023.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org.






