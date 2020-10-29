VIDEO: Josh Lamon, Gabi Campo, Rena Strober and More Come Together for Broadway PSA 'Make a Plan to Vote'
The video features cast members from such shows as Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, The Prom and West Side Story.
Broadway performers have come together virtually to help get out the message to VOTE. The video features cast members from such shows as Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, The Prom and West Side Story, including Carolyn Berliner, Lamont Brown, Gabi Campo, Alex Drost, Kearran Giovanni, Deborah Grausman, Tamar Greene, Satomi Hofmann, Lauren Jelencovich, Lesley M. Klose, Josh Lamon, Scott T. Leiendecker, Lucy Panush, Martavius Parrish, Felicity Stiverson, Rena Strober, Violet Tinnirello, Jared Trudeau, Emily Smyth Vartanian, and Meghan Wilmott.
Watch below!
Deborah Grausman (voice of Smartie on "Sesame Street") served as Producer/Director/Lyricist, Satomi Hofmann (The Phantom of the Opera) as Music Director and Scott Leiendecker (Tommy Tune: Steps in Time) as Choreographer.
