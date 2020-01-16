VIDEO: Josh Gad Discusses New HBO Series AVENUE 5 on TODAY SHOW!

Actor Josh Gad joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to discuss his new HBO science-fiction comedy series, "Avenue 5." He also shares his daughters' reaction to the fate of his character, Olaf, in "Frozen 2."

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

Josh Gad is known for parts like Olaf in Frozen, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.

Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate.

His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.

Josh was nominated for a Tony, Drama League and Astaire Award and won the Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in Book of Mormon.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You