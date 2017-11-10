VIDEO: John Lithgow Reveals Inspiration Behind One-Man Broadway Show

John Lithgow stopped by today's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to talk about his one-man Broadway show, STORIES BY HEART, inspired by his dad. "I cooked it up eight, nine years ago at Lincoln Center. Ever since I've been doing it all across the country," shared the Tony winner. Watch the appearance below!

Roundabout Theatre Company, in association with Staci Levine, has announced the Broadway return of beloved stage and screen star John Lithgow in John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART, directed by Daniel Sullivan. The show will begin preview performances on Thursday, December 21, 2017 and opens officially on Thursday, January 11, 2018. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Virtuosity and imagination combine in one utterly unique event, as Tony and Emmy Award winner John Lithgow creates a singularly intimate evening. With equal measures of humor and heart, he evokes memories of family, explores and expands the limits of the actor's craft, and masterfully conjures a cast of indelible characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P. G. Wodehouse. Lithgow elevates the magic of storytelling to masterful new heights.

Stories By Heart first took shape in 2008 at Lincoln Center Theater directed by Jack O'Brien in a special repertory presentation, with Lithgow telling one story each night. Since then he has evolved the play in theaters around the country, produced by Staci Levine, on evenings away from his filming schedule. Now, the Broadway debut of John Lithgow: Stories By Heart will be the culmination of this artistic development.

