VIDEO: John Krasinski Talks About Performing in Chris Hayes' College's DIE HARD: THE MUSICAL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

Article Pixel Oct. 31, 2019  

John Krasinski talks about what his daughters are dressing up as for Halloween, shares a memory from a haunted house he visited as a kid and remembers acting in Chris Hayes' college production of Die Hard: The Musical.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

