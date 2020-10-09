VIDEO: Jim Parsons Talks THE BOYS IN THE BAND and HOLLYWOOD on LATE NIGHT

Jim Parsons describes his experience with COVID-19.

Jim Parsons describes his experience with COVID-19, talks about his newest Netflix projects, The Boys in the Band and Hollywood, and reveals why THE EMMY AWARDS felt like a Zoom meeting this year.

Jim Parsons' Broadway credits include: The Boys in the Band (2018); An Act of God (2015); Harvey (2012); and THE NORMAL HEART (2011). He is also known for playing Sheldon Cooper on THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS) from 2007 to 2019; a role that won him 4 Emmy Awards. Films include: A Kid Like Jake (2018); Hidden Figures (2016); and THE MUPPETS (2011).

