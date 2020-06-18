VIDEO: Jessica Vosk, Tamar Greene, Mia Gentile and More Sing 'Till We Reach That Day'

Artists Against Brutality Project is a new organization recently born in response to the current events unfolding in the United States. Co-Founder Collin L. Howard said, "As a collective made of theatre artists standing in solidarity against systemic abuse of power, it is my hope that we send a message of defiance, camaraderie and inspiration to a fractured and grieving nation."

In response to the violence against black men, women, and children, co-founders Howard and actor Seth Diggs assembled a team of Broadway actors to perform the anthem "Till We Reach That Day" from the musical Ragtime (music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens). A video of "Make Them Hear You" is being released on Friday, June 19th, 2020 to commemorate Juneteenth. Musical direction and orchestrations are by Michael Morris (Make Me A Song), technical direction is by two-time New England Emmy® Award winner Erik Bloomquist, and the sound engineer/mixer is David Hoffman.

Watch the video below!

Joining performers Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Becoming Nancy) are Miguel Angel, David Bazemore (Jane Austen's Emma), Todd Berkich (Ragtime), Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Ellen Condon, Erin Crosby (Shout!), Seth Diggs, Pat Dunn (Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables), Erin Elizabeth Eichorn, Kiesha Gilles (Aladdin), Yvette Gonzalez Nacer (Hadestown, Grease: Live), Amy Halldin (Hello Again), Collin L. Howard, Ashley Jeudy, Brian Jose (Miss Saigon), Jayson Kerr (How The Grinch Stole Christmas), Noland King, John Krause (Hadestown), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Sister Act), Kris Roberts (Beautiful), Lindsey Roberts (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), Sheniqua Trotman, and Thomas Young (Three Mo' Tenors).

Artists Against Brutality Project is fiscally sponsored by New York Theatre Barn, a 501(c)(3) non-profit theatre company. Artists Against Brutality Project will be accepting tax-deductible donations on New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org/give.

