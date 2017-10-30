VIDEO: Jessica Vosk Puts An Acoustic Spin on A WAITRESS Favorite

Oct. 30, 2017  

Tonight, Broadway favorite released her take on the ballad, "She Used to Be Mine" from the hit musical. Waitress. Check out Jess's epic take on the song below!

Jessica Vosk just finished up a run as Elphaba in the national tour of Broadway's Wicked. She recreated the role of Fruma Sarah in Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Her other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County.

Her other roles and credits include Anita in San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story; Encores! Merrily We Roll Along and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; Roundabout's Death Takes a Holiday and She Loves Me. Vosk was featured in the new musical Kristina by ABBA at both Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


