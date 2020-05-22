VIDEO: Janelle Monae Talks David Byrne Using Her Song in AMERICAN UTOPIA

Janelle Monae was a guest on Thursday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to talk about starring in season two of Homecoming on Prime Video. During her interview, Meyers brought up how one of her songs was featured in David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway.

When asked what was it like when he reached out to ask about using her song, Monae replied, "Oh, an honor. You know, I'm a huge David Byrne fan. And for him to even want to highlight the voices of victims that still haunt us because of police brutality and the ABUSE OF POWER meant a lot. It meant a lot to our community, and it meant a lot to have his allyship. And I think with his audience being, you know, so broad, it was great to be able to speak those names in front of that audience and to draw attention to something that's super-important."

Watch the interview below!

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named "Best International Contemporary Concert" at Australia's 2019 Helpmann Awards.

