VIDEO: Jane Lynch Talks FUNNY GIRL on the TODAY SHOW

Jane Lynch appeared on the third hour of TODAY this morning to discuss her return to Broadway in Funny Girl.

Beginning previews on March 26, Lynch plays Mrs. Rosie Brice in the highly-anticipated revival of Funny Girl.

Watch Lynch discuss the upcoming production, plus The Weakest Link, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, and more, below!

Beanie Feldstein stars in Funny Girl as Fanny Brice, with Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein. They will be joined by Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes, and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, Julie Benko as Fanny Brice Standby.

The musical is set to feature an acting company that includes Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Thomas Csolak, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Hadiya Lundgren, John Thomas Manzari, Liz McCartney, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, and Leslie Blake Walker.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer will direct this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.