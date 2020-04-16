ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
VIDEO: Jane Levy Performs LeAnn Rimes on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

Article Pixel Apr. 16, 2020  

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Jane Levy perform a heartbreaking rendition of the LeAnn Rimes song, "How Do I LIve?" as Jane processes losing her father, Mitch, played by Peter Gallagher.

Watch the performance below!

The show will return with a new episode on Sunday, April 19 featuring guest star Renee Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton") facing off with Lauren Graham's "Joan" in a performance of "The Boy Is Mine."

