VIDEO: James Corden Plays 'Can You Play That Instrument?' with Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein was a guest on last night's episode of THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN From His Garage. During the episode, Feldstein joined Corden for a game of 'Can You Play That Instrument?' In the game, Corden asks 6 of his staff members to join a video conference with a musical instrument from their homes, and he and Feldstein must try and surmise which 3 of the 6 can actually play.

Watch below!

Feldstein can be seen next in the upcoming comedy film How to Build a Girl, based on the novel by Caitlin Moran. She recently starred in Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, Booksmart. She also had roles in the comedy film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising andin Greta Gerwig's comedy-drama film Lady Bird. In 2017 she joined the cast of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, alongside Bette Midler. Feldstein will also star alongside Ben Platt in the film adaptation of Merrily, We Roll Along, which will be shot over 20 years!





Related Articles