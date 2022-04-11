VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Parodies WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

In a "Cut for Time" sketch from Saturday Night Live, host Jake Gyllenhaal parodied Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in "Dinner With the Dean."

The sketch features Chloe Fineman and Andrew Dismukes as a young couple who's dinner with the dean of the Fine Arts program at Beige College (Gyllenhaal) and his wife (Cecily Strong) takes an uncomfortable turn.

The new episode, also featuring musical performances by Camila Cabello, is now streaming on Peacock. Watch the cut segment below!

In 1962, when Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? stunned its first Broadway audiences with its radical, provocative, and unflinching portrait of a marriage, Edward Albee instantly became the most important American playwright of hisa??generation. Next spring, a new company of theatrical powerhouses takes on this landmark drama, nearly sixty years after its legendary Broadway premiere.

The plays was most recently seen on Broadway in 2020 with Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, directed by Joe Mantello.

Now in its 47th season, "Saturday Night Live," NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcases laughs, surprises and great performances, airing live on Saturday nights from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center.

Watch the "Dinner With the Dean" sketch here: