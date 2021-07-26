VIDEO: Jaime Camil Romances Cecily Strong in a New Sneak Peek at Friday's SCHMIGADOON!

Click Here for More Articles on SCHMIGADOON!

See a brand new sneak peek clip from the fourth episode of "Schmigadoon!," premiering Friday, July 30!

In "Suddenly," Melissa (Cecily Strong) grapples with her conflicted feelings for Doc Lopez (Jaime Camil), rebelling against his archaic ideas, while Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) tries to court Emma (Ariana DeBose) the schoolmarm.

Watch the clip below.

The first two episodes of "Schmigadoon!" premiered globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 16. The series will continue with one new episode weekly, every Friday through August 13.

A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, "Schmigadoon!" stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love." The six-episode season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, "Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Cecily Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.