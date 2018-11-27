VIDEO: J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne Discuss Creating HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway
In a new video filmed in the lobby of the Lyric Theatre, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child creators J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne discussed what it was like putting the show together, and how it has impacted them.

"It's been the most amazing collaboration," Rowling said. "I've loved it."

Watch the full video below!

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London and earlier this week more tickets were released for performances through to 28 July 2019.

It is also now playing at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway, with an Australian production beginning performances at Melbourne's Princess Theatre on 16 January 2019. A further North American production will open at San Francisco's Curran in Autumn 2019 and, in spring 2020, a German language version of the play - marking its first non-English language production - will open at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg, Germany.

