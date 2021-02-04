Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
VIDEO: It's ALL MY CHILDREN Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Guests will include Susan Lucci, Eric Woodall, Richard Roland and Norm Lewis!

Feb. 4, 2021  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with ALL MY CHILDREN Game Night join James and Seth (Rudy) with special guests Susan Lucci, Eric Woodall (Matthew Ford), Richard Roland (Jason Sheffield) and Norm Lewis (Keith McLean).

All My Children is an American television soap opera that aired on ABC from January 5, 1970, to September 23, 2011, and on The Online Network from April 29 to September 2, 2013, via Hulu, Hulu Plus, and iTunes. Created by Agnes Nixon, All My Children is set in Pine Valley, Pennsylvania, a fictional suburb of Philadelphia, which is modeled on the actual Philadelphia suburb of Rosemont.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.


