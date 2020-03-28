VIDEO: HowlRound Theatre Commons Offers Insight Into Financial Strategies For Freelance Artists

HowlRound Theatre Commons streamed the #ArtistResource panel Financial Strategies for Freelance Artists in a Time of Crisis on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network.

Many of us feel embarrassed to talk about financial vulnerability. Our neo-liberal capitalist system tells us that we should be climbing a ladder toward financial success, and that our "successes" and "failures" are indicative of individual strength or weakness. In the midst of the virus crisis, however, these feelings may be even more present as we all experience various states of financial uncertainty and anxiety.

In this interactive discussion, financial planner, tax preparer, organizer, and artist Amy Smith guides individual artists in thinking about both the practical (emergency funds, safety net programs, debt management, taxes, negotiating with lenders) and the philosophical/emotional (understanding shame and impostor syndrome, building collectives, modeling radical transparency) elements of financial preparedness, and offers resources and support to help freelance artists get through this challenging time.

This session also includes a question and answer portion.

Watch the full panel below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You