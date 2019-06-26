VIDEO: Hong Kong Protesters Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES; Lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Comments

Last weekend, protesters in Hong Kong took to the streets to fight for freedom from the power of China. Their anthem is one Broadway fans know well, "Do You Hear The People Sing?" from Les Miserables.

According to CNN, 2 million people took part in the protest, which began in opposition of a proposed bill which would enable China to extradite fugitives from the city.

Herbert Kretzmer, lyricist of Les Miserables, wrote a piece for The Daily Mail, after seeing his song being used for this protest.

"As I watched them on television from my home in West London, I felt a lump rise to my throat," he writes. "...the words they were singing were words I had written 33 years ago - and I knew the song in question had been banned in China."

"I never imagined Do You Hear The People Sing? might become an anthem for protesters everywhere, from Venezuela to Taiwan, Turkey and Hong Kong."

Kretzmer goes on to discuss the success of Les Miserables, and how this song in particular is one that has stood the test of time.

Of the Hong Kong protests, he closes with, "At 93, I can only be with them in spirit. But my words are on their lips - and I am singing with them, too."

Read his full piece on The Daily Mail, and watch the video of protesters singing the anthem below.





