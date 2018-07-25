VIDEO: Highlights from GYPSY Starring Carolee Carmello at Broadway at Music Circus!

The 2018 Broadway At Music Circus season continues with Gypsy, one of musical theater's most acclaimed and enduring works. Check out Broadway's Carolee Carmello and the cast in action below!

This landmark show, with a celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim, is based on the life of burlesque queen Gypsy Rose Lee. A singularly-focused mother takes her daughters on a cross-country adventure in pursuit of fame and fortune on the dying Vaudeville circuit.

Broadway veteran and multi-Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello will be taking on the role of the indomitable Mama Rose. Carmello most recently appeared as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at Barrow Street Theatre.

Her extensive Broadway credits include originating the roles of Mae Tuck in Tuck Everlasting, Aimee Semple McPherson in Scandalous the Musical, Mrs. du Maurier in Finding Neverland, and Lucille Frank in Parade as well as appearing on Broadway in Sister Act, The Addams Family, Mamma Mia!, Lestat, Falsettos, 1776 and more.

The Director for Gypsy is Glenn Casale; Choreographer is John MacInnis; Musical Director is Craig Barna.

Tickets for Gypsy start at $45 and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at www.Tickets.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, July 24 - 28, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, July 26 and Saturday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 29 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySacramento.com.

