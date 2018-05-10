VIDEO: He's a Pinball Wizard! Andy Mientus Dishes on Taking on the Title Role in TOMMY

The DCPA Theatre Company presents 'The Who's Tommy' from April 20 through May 27 in The Stage Theatre. Below check out Broadway's Andy Mientus talking about starring as the famed Pinball Wizard in the classic rock musical! For more, go to denvercenter.org.

Based on The Who's iconic 1969 rock concept album, Tommy is an exhilarating musical about the challenges of self-discovery and the resilience of the human spirit. When young Tommy retreats into a world of darkness and silence after a deeply traumatic incident, he must navigate a harsh and unforgiving world with no hope of recovery. But when he discovers a newfound talent for pinball, he's swept up in the fame and fortune of his success. Tommy and his family give new voice to The Who's classic stadium rock as they navigate the troubles and joys of being alive.

The Who are considered one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century, and together with La Jolla Playhouse's then-Artistic Director Des McAnuff, they wrote the Tony Award-winning Tommy. Director Sam Buntrock has been nominated for Tony, Olivier and Drama Desk awards for his innovative work in theatre, film and animation.

The Denver production of The Who's Tommy will star Andy Mientus (Broadway's Les Misérables, Spring Awakening, NBC's "Smash") in the title role and feature Joe Beauregard (Kinky Boots first national tour) as Ensemble, Charl Brown (Broadway's Motown The Musical) as Captain Walker, Katie Drinkard (DCPA's The Wild Party) as Swing, Carson Elrod (Broadway's Peter and the Starcatcher, Noise's Off) as Uncle Ernie, Lulu Fall (Broadway's Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Hair) as Acid Queen/Ensemble, David Hess (Broadway's Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd) as Minister/Specialist/Judge/Ensemble, Sara Kapner (Broadway's Hollywood Arms) as Sally Simpson/Ensemble, Gareth Keegan (CBS' Instinct) as Cousin Kevin/Lover, Charlie Korman (DCPA'sFrankenstein) as Young Cousin Kevin/Ensemble, Betsy Morgan(Broadway's The King and I) as Mrs. Walker, Corbin Payne (The Arvada Center's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Swing, Terence Reddick (Broadway's Les Miserables) as Ensemble, Tristan Champion Regini (DCPA's A Christmas Carol) as Youth Understudy, Timothy John Smith (NBC's "The Blacklist") as Hawker/Ensemble, Olivia Sullivent (DCPA's A Christmas Carol) as Ensemble, Erin Willis(Off-Center's The Wild Party) as Ensemble, and Owen Zitek (DCPA's A Christmas Carol) as Youth Tommy. The role of Young Tommy (age 4) will be shared by Samuel Bird and Radley Wright.

The production will include choreography by Katie Spelman (Oklahoma at Goodspeed Opera House), musical direction by Gregg Coffin (DCPA's Sweeney Todd) and designs by Jason Sherwood (Scenic Designer, Off-Center's The Wild Party), Kevin Copenhaver (Costume Designer, DCPA's Frankenstein), David Weiner (Lighting Designer, Stephen King's Misery on Broadway), Ken Travis (Sound Designer, Broadway's Aladdin), Alex Basco Koch (Projection Designer, Broadway's Irena's Vow), Telsey + Company / Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Rebecca Scholl, CSA, and Grady Soapes(Casting), Geoffrey Kent(Fight Direction, DCPA's This Is Modern Art), Kathryn G. Maes Ph.D (Vocal and Dialect Coaching, DCPA's The Secret Garden) and stage management by Kurt Van Raden(Stage Manager), Corin Ferris and Michael Morales (Assistant Stage Managers).

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is the largest non-profit theatre organization in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theatre, cabaret, musicals, and innovative, immersive plays. Last season the DCPA engaged with more than 1.2 million visitors, generating a $150 million economic impact in ticket sales alone. Additionally, DCPA Education serves more than 105,000 students of all ages and skill levels through classes, in-school programs, matinees and audience engagement opportunities.

Programming at the DCPA is made possible through the generous support of the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District; Theatre Company sponsors Wells Fargo, Larimer Square and Daniel L. Ritchie, and media sponsors The Denver Post and CBS4. Please be advised that the DCPA is the ONLY authorized ticket seller for Broadway tours and shows by DCPA Theatre Company, Cabaret and Off-Center. Tickets bought through secondary ticket vendors may exceed face value or be invalid.

