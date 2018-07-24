VIDEO: Here They Are! Dami Im, Maggie McKenna, Caroline O'Connor, and More Perform 'Don't Rain on My Parade' at the Helpmann Awards

The 2018 Helpmann Awards Act II was a star-studded ceremony in front of a full house at the Capitol Theatre Sydney on the set of Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical. The evening featured a show-stopping number in which some of the biggest stars in the game performed 'Don't Rain On My Parade' from Funny Girl. Watch the video below!

Talent showing of their skills as Fanny Brice include: Dami Im, Michala Banas, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Casey Donovan, Virginia Gay, Verity Hunt-Ballard, Maggie McKenna, Zahra Newman, Caroline O'Connor, Queenie van de Zandt with Trevor Ashley

Hosts for this stellar evening were music writer Glenn A Baker AM, acclaimed choreographer Rafael Bonachela, celebrated musical theatre star and TV host David Campbell, multiple Helpmann Award winning mezzo soprano Jacqueline Dark, comedian Anne Edmonds and Olivier and Tony Award Nominee Tony Sheldon.

Leading the pack is Muriel's Wedding, with five awards, including Best Original Score, Music Direction, Costume Design, Sound Design, and Choreography, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, with six awards including Best Musical, Direction, and all four acting awards.

The high profile presenters for the evening included singer Christine Anu, The Hon Don Harwin MLC Minister for the Arts, musical theatre star Amy Lehpamer, arts administrator Michael Lynch CBE AO, ballet royalty David McAllister AM and Marilyn Rowe CBE AM, Graeme Russell CEO Media Super and actor Charles Wu.

Twenty three (23) Helpmann Awards were presented in the categories of comedy, cabaret, contemporary music, musicals, opera, classical music, theatre and ballet, dance and physical theatre. These Awards complement the 20 Awards announced yesterday at the Helpmann Awards Act I. The Helpmann Awards are the premier celebration of Australia's vibrant live performance industry.

