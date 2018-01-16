VIDEO: Hello, Bernie! Watch Bernadette Peters' Name Go Up in Lights on the Marquee for HELLO, DOLLY!

As previously announced, Bernadette Peters will begin performances as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! this Saturday, January 22. Mindy Davis, a fan who works next door to the Shubert Theatre, captured an epic timelapse video of Peters' name going up in lights! Check it out below:

It's up! @OfficialBPeters name up in lights at @HelloDollyBway!! Since I work next door, I knew I needed to shoot a time lapse of it going up. ???? pic.twitter.com/thjgTxPAv9 - Mindy Davis (@mindavis) January 15, 2018

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards®, a Golden Globe, three Grammy® nominations, three Emmy® nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recent stage credits include City Center's Encores! production, A BED A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis, and on Broadway, A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters has recorded six solo albums; including the Grammy®-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette PetersLoves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous Grammy Award®-winning Broadway Cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout The New York City area. She is a New York Times Best-Selling author who has penned three children's books, Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! nabbed four Tony Award wins this year, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Bette Midler), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto).

This production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece, Hello, Dolly! instantly became the hottest ticket of the year when it broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history. By the time it began previews, it had the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history.

Both Hello, Dolly! and Ms. Midler swept the awards season circuit. In addition to the aforementioned Tony Awards, the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League organizations also recognized both the production and Ms. Midler with awards.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

