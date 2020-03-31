VIDEO: Heidi Blickenstaff Performs 'Sing Happy' From Signature Theatre's FIRST YOU DREAM

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Watch Heidi Blickenstaff deliver a special message about Signature Theatre, and flash back to her performance of Sing Happy" from Signature Theatre's production of FIRST YOU DREAM!

Check out the video below!

To donate to Signature Theatre visit https://www.sigtheatre.org/SignatureStrong

Heidi Blickenstaff's credits include, Broadway: The Addams Family (Alice Beineke), [title of show] (Heidi), Disney's The Little Mermaid (Ursula), The Full Monty. Off-Broadway and other New York: [title of show] and Now. Here. This. at The Vineyard Theatre andThe Most Happy Fella (Cleo) at City Center Encores!. Regional productions include Freaky Friday (DC), Elf (Emily Hobbs) at The Paper Mill Playhouse, Dog and Pony (Jane/Bonnie) at The Old Globe, Next to Normal (Diana) at The Weston Playhouse, First You Dream: The Music of Kander and Ebb at The Kennedy Center and Signature Theatre, and Meet John Doe (Ann) at Ford's Theatre (Helen Hayes Award). Heidi has performed extensively in concert at venues including Carnegie Hall, The 92Y, Merkin Hall, 54 Below, and Joe's Pub.





