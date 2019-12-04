VIDEO: Harry Hamlin Talks His Off-Broadway Play ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE

Harry Hamlin was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about his off-Broadway play "One November Yankee."

During the interview, Hamlin talks about the play, in which he co-stars alongside Stephanie Powers, saying, "it's disturbing and tragic, but it's hysterically funny."

Watch the full interview below!

Produced by Delaware Theatre Company, ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE began performances on Friday, November 29 for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29.

The performance schedule is Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at 7:15 pm; Thursday & Saturday at 2:15 pm & 7:15 pm; Sunday at 2:15 pm. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org.

One plane, two actors, and three intricately interwoven stories. Joshua Ravetch's new play explores human connection brought on by tragedy in the aftermath of a plane crash that ripples across the lives of our characters.

ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE was a finalist in the Ojai Playwright's Conference, where the Los Angeles Times called it a "haunting and poetic" flight, which "unfolds like theatrical origami." It comes to NYC directly from its East Coast premiere at Delaware Theatre Company.

ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE stars Harry Hamlin (L.A. Law, two-time Golden Globe nominee for Best Actor in a Television Series; Summer and Smoke at Roundabout) and Stefanie Powers (Hart to Hart, two-time Emmy and five-time Golden Globes nominee for Best Actress in a Television Series).





