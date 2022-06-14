VIDEO: 'Harold Hill' Understudy Max Clayton Takes His First Star Bow at THE MUSIC MAN

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUSIC MAN

At tonight's performance of The Music Man, the show celebrated understudy Max Clayton as he took his first bow in the starring role of Harold Hill.

To mark the occasion star Sutton Foster took a moment at curtain call to praise Clayton, calling his performance a "Broadway miracle." Clayton has been with the production for over three years and received a standing ovation from the packed house.

The star further praised the show's team of swings and understudies, praising their dedication and versatility.

Clayton's partner, Tony-winning Company star Matt Doyle, celebrated his triumph from the Jacobs Theatre, writing, "Max Clayton is the most generous, hardworking, kindest, open spirited, and talented man I've ever known. Now the world knows he is a megawatt star. I will never recover from this. Bursting out of myself with pride and can't stop crying."

Go inside the moment below!

Hugh Jackman will be out of The Music Man on Broadway for all performances this week, and next Tuesday's performance following a positive test for COVID-19. Jackman is expected to return to the show next week on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.