VIDEO: Hamburg Cast Of WICKED Performs A Medley

The world-famous Broadway musical, WICKED, is premiering in a modern and spectacular new production at the Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg beginning September 7th. Ahead of the new production's premiere, watch the cast perform a medley of songs from the show below.

The new video features Naidjim Severina as Fiyero, Vajèn van den Bosch as Elphaba, and Jeannine Michèle Wacker as Glinda.

The new production will enchant with an impressive stage design, new effects and newly designed costumes. There are of course the well-known characters and melodies of Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz and book writer Winnie Holzman, who made this uniquely magical story one of the most popular musicals of all time.

Tickets are now on sale here.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Now the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.