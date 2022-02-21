VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Opening Night in San Francisco

The West Coast engagement of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrates its opening night this week and the cast is prepping for opening with some celebratory magic on the stage of the Curran Theatre!

Get a peek at the show's stunning visual effects here:



The cast includes John Skelley as Harry Potter, Angela Reed as Ginny Potter, alongside Benjamin Papac as their son Albus Potter; Steve O'Connell as Ron Weasley, Lily Mojekwu as Hermione Granger, and Folami Williams as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy, and Jon Steiger as his son Scorpius Malfoy.



Also joining the cast are (in alphabetical order): Chadd Alexander, John Alix, William Bednar-Carter, Ebony Blake, Melanie Brezill, Shannon Cochran, Jamyl Dobson, Irving Dyson Jr., Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Eleasha Gamble, Kita Grayson, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Corey Hedy, Chance Marshaun Hill, Nathan Hosner, Nick Hyland, Charles Janasz, Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks, Joel Leffert, Chanté Odom, Erik Evan Olson, Christian Pedersen, Elise Southwick, Tuck Sweeney, Geoffrey Wade, and Brittany Zeinstra.



Tickets ($79-$299) are available now only via the official website: HarryPotterPlaySF.com. Ticket prices subject to change without notice.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America. With just one ticket in hand, audiences will enjoy all the adventure the continuation of Harry's story entails in one magical afternoon or evening.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 4.5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.



Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. U.S. Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.



The original two-part play recently resumed performances in London at the Palace Theatre, returns in Melbourne at the Princess Theatre on November 18, 2021, and in Hamburg at the Mehr! Theater on December 1, 2021. The newly reimagined single show experience will begin previews in New York at Broadway's Lyric Theatre on November 12, 2021, in Toronto at the Ed Mirvish Theatre on May 31, 2022 and in Tokyo at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater on July 8, 2022. Details for all productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child can be found at HarryPotterOnStage.com.



Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure-this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.





Do hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.



Health and safety protocols for the theatergoing experience will be announced closer to the start of performances.