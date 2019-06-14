VIDEO: HAMILTON 'Broadway Brews Project' Episodes Now Streaming on Stage Network

Celebrating a three year "run" at the Richard Rogers, and now sold at Madison Square Garden, Citifield and more, new episodes of The Broadway Brews Project's first craft beer collaboration, Rise Up Rye, with the original cast of the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton" and Gun Hill Brewing Company is now streaming on the STAGE Network.

The Broadway Brews Project series was created by The Happy Hour Guys (Mark Aldrich and Jimmy Ludwig) to pair hit Broadway shows with local craft brewers, to brew a special one-off beer, themed in relation to their show for a charity of the show's choosing. A portion of the Rise Up Rye proceeds benefits Graham Windham, the orphanage founded by Eliza Hamilton in 1806.

"Craft beer fans and Broadway fans are remarkably similar, " said Happy Hour Guys' Jimmy Ludwig. "We were so thrilled to have Hamilton as our first Broadway partner, along with such a fantastic brewery- Gun Hill Brewing Co.," he added. "The cast was instrumental in helping us create this delicious beer-and to be able to continue to help the charity founded by Eliza Hamilton is so exciting." "It's even more exciting that more people can watch how this beer came together via the STAGE Network," adds Happy Hour Guys' Mark Aldrich. "We've done five Broadway Brew collaborations to date -each equally delicious and have helped raise money for a lot of good causes - but it is still so remarkable to us that Hamilton/Rise Up Rye as our very first one!" The three-part Rise-Up-Rye Broadway Brews series begins streaming Friday, June 14th on the Stage Network with the other two episodes added on the 21st and 28th respectively.





