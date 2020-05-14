VIDEO: HADESTOWN's Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Covers 'Orpheus' by Sara Bareilles

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, who plays one of the Fates in Hadestown, recently performed a cover of Sara Bareilles' 'Orpheus.'

Aside from the obvious connection between Hadestown and the song title, she thought the song was so comforting and the lyrics couldn't be more perfect right now.

Watch the video below!

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is an actress, singer, songwriter & producer, best known for playing the role of Kiki on the Emmy Award-winning series, The Fresh Beat Band, where she received two Imagen Award nominations for Best Actress in a Television Series. She played Cha Cha in FOX's Grease: Live, & is Phyllis on Disney's Goldie & Bear and Kiki on Nick Jr's Band of Spies. She appeared on the U.S. tour of In the Heights as Vanessa. Hadestown is her Broadway debut.

TV credits include: Madam Secretary, Criminal Minds, Guiding Light, Boston Legal. Stage credits include: West Side Story, Much Ado About Nothing, 3 Mo' Divas, Broadway's 1st Nat'l Tour of In the Heights & she won a Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Female Lead.





