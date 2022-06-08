VIDEO: Go Inside the Recreation of Mein Herr's Original Choreography for CABARET at Goodspeed

See how choreographer Lainie Sakakura reconstructed Bob Fosse's original choreography for "Mein Herr" from the 1972 film for Goodspeed Musicals' production of Cabaret.

The Kit Kat Klub comes alive for the first time on the Goodspeed stage now through July 3 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

This unique production also features Bob Fosse's original choreography of "Mein Herr" as reconstructed by choreographer Lainie Sakakura. Ms. Sakakura was given special permission from the Verdon/Fosse Legacy to reconstruct the number for this production due to her depth of knowledge of Fosse techniques and specialized training in his work.

Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome... to Cabaret, Kander and Ebb's legendary musical about British nightclub singer Sally Bowles, American writer Cliff Bradshaw, and the decadence of 1929 Berlin. With mounting fear and uncertainty outside, the bawdy Emcee lures you into the world of the Kit Kat Klub where your troubles are left at the door. Featuring the treasured songs "Maybe This Time," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Cabaret," this Tony Award-winning masterpiece dazzles onto the Goodspeed stage for the very first time!

Cabaret features book by Joe Masteroff; is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood; with music by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb who also is a Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner.

Cabaret will runs through July 3rd, 2022. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).