Listen: A STRANGE LOOP Tony-Nominee John Andrew Morrison Chats With BROADWAY'S BACKBONE

Morrison is a 2022 Tony-nominee for his role in Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, A Strange Loop.
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.
Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.
The little boy who grew up in Kingston, Jamaica, would be over joyed with what Tony-nominee John Andrew Morrison, from Broadway's "A Strange Loop," has accomplished. For years he was told he was too black, too queer, and that people weren't interested in what he brought to the table. He perfected a corporate life, pretzeled his spirits to keep going and stayed creative all the while downtown at LaMaMa ETC. One day he said "sure" to to sing a song called "Periodically" at a cabaret show, and it changed his life.
