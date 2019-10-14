VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! With Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and More!

ABC has just released a behind-the-scenes look at "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" which will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic on November 5, 2019.

In addition to clips of the impressive aerial work and special effects for the special, the new trailer also confirms that the character Prince Eric, played by Graham Philips, will be singing in this iteration of the Disney classic, as the actor is glimpsed singing and dancing with the ensemble.

There is no word which numbers the character will be performing, or if the live broadcast will borrow one of Eric's songs from the Broadway stage adaptation of the film.

The broadcast will use a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the the original feature film.

The cast also features Auli'i Cravalho (Ariel), Queen Latifah (Ursula), Shaggy (Sebastian), and John Stamos (Chef Louis) .

The live musical event will feature sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer, Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar®-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman's iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular as well. Joining this all-star creative team are choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on P!nk's The Beautiful Trauma World Tour.





